Panthers go 3-1 last week

The Saint Jo baseball team won some close competitive games at the tournament at Era last week.

The Panthers went 3-1 after it was all over, with many games pretty competitive.

Saint Jo first played Valley View. The Eagles would get out to the early lead, leading 3-0 after two innings. The Panthers would tie the score in the top of the third, but Valley View double its runs in response.

Saint Jo would go on to score four runs in the fourth inning to take a one run lead 7-6, but the Eagles again would answer, scoring two runs in response to take an 8-7 lead. Unfortunately, the game was called after the end of the inning, giving Valley View the win.

Highlights included Logan Moran driving in two runs and three other guys driving in one run apiece. On defense, the Panthers would not commit any errors.

The next game against Sacred Heart saw Saint Jo take a big lead early and ride that to the end of the game after four innings. After scoring one run in the first inning, the Panthers would rally together to score seven runs in the second inning, going up 8-0. The Tigers would score two runs in the fourth, but it was not enough as Saint Jo won 8-2.

Pepe Gam and Morman each drove in two runs. The team had eight steals and on the mound the pitching staff did not allow a single free base.

The good times kept coming as the Panthers next played the tournament host. Saint Jo scored two or more runs in four of the five innings of the game as the Hornets could not keep up. Saint Jo would win 10-3.

Tyler Cook led the team with three RBIs and Jase Johnson was second with two. The Panthers racked up more than 20 steals on the base paths, with Cook leading the team with six.

Saint Jo would end the tournament against Tigoa. The Bulldogs would strike first, but the Panthers led 3-1 after the first inning. Tioga would cut into the lead with one run in the third inning, but Saint Jo matched it that same inning.

The Bulldogs would get within one run again in the fourth inning, cutting the lead to 4-3, but the Panthers held them off to win the game. Chance Bennett, Gam and Johnson each drove in a run apiece during the win. Cook would strike out five batters in three innings of work while walking only one batter.

