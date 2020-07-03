Polhemus retains DA post, DeMoss wins constable 2

Montague County saw a strong voter turnout for Tuesday’s party primaries with 33.30 percent of 4,479 of its 13,450 registered voters cast ballots.

County Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said while there were a few long lines during the busiest times primarily after 5 p.m., the new electronic voting machines ran well.

“At the busiest locations like the Bowie library and Bible Baptist they had some longer wait times. Also it was a longer ballot with those 10 propositions which took time to read causing a bit of a back-up,” said Wall.

While voters had to choose their party of preference for the primary, the largest percentage of voters went Republican, many in order to have a say in the only two county contested races on that ballot. Winners of the primary will now either go to the general election ballot in November or face a May 26 runoff election.

In the hotly contested election for 97th District Attorney, incumbent Casey Polhemus, Bowie, won her second full term after a tough challenge from William Knowlton, Henrietta. Polhemus received 4,872 votes to Knowlton’s 4,113 across Montague, Archer and Clay Counties.

