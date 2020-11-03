Prairie Valley FCCLA competes at regional event

Prairie Valley Family Career and Community Leaders Association students recently attended the regional convention in Waco on Feb. 28-29. Students who qualified for the state convention in Dallas on April 2-4 in family consumer science assessment were: Makaylee Gomez, received gold at regional; Holly Smith, received silver at regional. Molly Gilleland and Veronica Gutierrez received fifth place at region in National Programs in Action STAR Event contest. Karagan Ritchie, Sara Horton and Carmen Gomez received second place at regional in Event Management STAR Event contest. (Courtesy photo)