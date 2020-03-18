Restrictions hope to slow virus spread

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County joined a large number of Texas counties declaring a local disaster for a public health emergency connected to COVID-19.

County Judge Rick Lewis issued the order on Monday following the statewide declaration issued by Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday and the national emergency declared by President Donald Trump a short time later. At the federal level the declaration will free up $50 billion in federal funds for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.

This declaration orders all public events attended by 250 people or more be cancelled and encourages those hosting any event to ensure appropriate precautions are taken to reduce contact and the possible spread of the COVID-19 virus. This state of disaster will continue for a period of not more than seven days from the date signed on March 16.

A similar declaration was made by the City of Bowie on Tuesday with the same stipulations.

Many events have been cancelled including Rednecks with Paychecks Spring Break, one of the largest gatherings planned for this weekend. City offices and other government offices also are making adjustments to their operations.

Starting Wednesday there will only be one public entry at the courthouse on the lower level south side. At the annex, the public entry will be on the south east side near the tax office.

If you plan on going to a government office, city office, retailer or restaurant it may be a safe bet to call to double check the hours they will be open or if they are open.

