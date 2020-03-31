August 8, 1947 – March 26, 2020

NOCONA – Robert Neal Stovall, 72, died on March 26, 2020 in Denton, TX.

There will be a service at 11 a.m. on April 1 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Waurika Cemetery, Waurika, OK.

Due to the “social distancing” restrictions, the funeral service attendees will be limited to immediate family. However, the funeral home will be open for people to stop by and sign the register book and you may visit the graveside to pay your last respects.

Stovall was born on Aug. 8, 1947 in Wichita Falls to Robert Roland and Rowena Oakes Stovall. He married Linda Carroll on Dec. 17, 1965 in Ryan, OK.and worked in law enforcement for more than 40 years serving as the police chief for Nocona and Muenster. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Irving, OK.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Stovall; son, Alex Stovall and granddaughter, Nealie Ann Stovall all of Nocona.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Assn. or the Waurika Cemetery Association.