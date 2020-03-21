Track results from Valley View

The Bowie track teams competed at Valley View on March 12 against some challenging competition.

It was the first meet the girl’s team had all of its runners present and saw some good things, but soon after further competition and practice was put on hold due to the threat of COVID-19.

The Lady Rabbits had six individuals and one relay team do well enough to score points for the team. The standout was Landra Parr, who won the 800 meter run with a time of 2:36. Teammate Jorah Villareal ran in the race and finished sixth.

Other standouts included Brysen Richey in the 100 meter race, Lexi Kirkham racing in the 200 meters, Neely Price competing in the high jump and Hope Jones throwing the shot put.

The 4×100 relay team also did well, finishing in third place with a time of 52.89 seconds. Coach Sarah Miller liked what she saw from her team and saw several promising things to build on.

The boy’s team was led by Alex Shelton competing in the 800 meter run, where he finished sixth, and the 4×100 relay team who also finished in sixth place with a time of 46.04 seconds.

The University Scholastic League came out this week and canceled all events until May 4.

It is unclear at this time if this will spell the end of the track season or if events will be made up at the end of the school year.

To see full results, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.