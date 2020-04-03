Two arrested in drug cases

Surveillance of a possible drug house operation within the City of Bowie resulted in a pair of arrests on drug charges and a felony warrant.

Sgt. Bob Blackburn of the Bowie Police Department said a very brief chase ended with a traffic stop at about 12:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in the area of Lively and Coffield.

Police discovered approximately four grams of methamphetamine, packaging materials, a small amount of cash and three cell phones. Two people were arrested and police said there is a possibility of additional warrants from this investigation.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.