Two girls named to all-state team

Two Montague county girl’s basketball players were named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-region and all-state teams.

Both juniors, Bowie’s Jayci Logan and Nocona’s Averee Kleinhans were named to both teams after helping their teams to successful seasons.

Logan averaged 10 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists a game, though she had some huge scoring games during district play when she had her 3-point shot working that also opened up the lane for her to drive by people.

The biggest area she affected was probably on the defensive side of the court.

She helped the Lady Rabbits to a third place finish in district play and an inspired run in the playoffs, getting all the way to the regional quarterfinals before losing to Jim Ned.

Nocona junior Averee Kleinhans was named to her third straight all-state team.

Kleinhans is not new to this type of honor. It is the third straight year she has earned all-state honors in some capacity.

One of the top players in the Wichita Falls area, she averaged 26.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.6 steals per game while being named the district’s most valuable players for the second straight season.

The Lady Indians won their second straight district title after going undefeated during district play, reaching the regional quarterfinals before losing to state-ranked Brock.

