2020 census overshadowed by COVID-19

With America in the grip of a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 census has been shoved to the side of public attention; however, with April 1 deemed Census Day citizens are encouraged to respond to their invitation to be counted.

In early March the blue envelopes for the census arrived in the mailboxes across the country, and just like everyone else, census officials are adapting their efforts monitoring the Coronavirus and following federal, state and local health guidelines. More than 112 million households have the opportunity to respond online or by phone, while another 31 million will receive a paper questionnaire, which they can fill out or respond by phone or online.

The United States Constitution requires that each decade a count or census, is taken of America’s population. The first census was done in 1790. The census bureau staff states their goal is to “Count everyone once, only once and in the right place.”

Most people will be able to fill out the brief questionnaire online in English or one of 12 additional languages. There also are phone numbers listed to make your responses. Households which have not responded to the initial invitation will receive paper questionnaires beginning in April. These all include a pre-paid envelope in which to return the responses.

As April opened there were plans to begin in-person visits to households and continue into May, however, those schedules have been adjusted due to COVID-19 precautions. The bureau suspended its field operations for two weeks prior to April 1 and extended it further until April 15.

