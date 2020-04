The second round of bidding on the City of Bowie Community Room renovation came out better with four bidders offering proposals, however, the cost range goes from $189,750 to $282,000.

Bids were opened on April 3 at the city offices with one firm from Bridgeport and three from Wichita Falls making submissions. In the early March bid requests there were no bidders from the immediate area, so the reach was expanded.

