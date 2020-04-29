Avoid buying fake car seats from online vendors

Unfortunately, fake car seats have been on the market for a while. With many families facing financial worries due to the recent COVID-19 health crisis, it may be even more tempting to save money by buying a product that is advertised as a car seat and priced at a very low cost.

When used correctly, car seats are extremely protective and can prevent injury and fatalities, but car seats that do not meet the U.S. safety standards will not protect a child in a crash. Parents and caregivers need to be aware of what to look for in order to avoid buying one of these dangerous imposters.

In the U.S., car seats are regulated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The manufacturers must give their car seats rigorous tests to show that they are meeting the NHTSA standards. In addition to crash tests, the safety standards include the fabric being used, which must not contain any harmful chemicals as well as pass a flammability test.

