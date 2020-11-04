Baseball/softball sign-ups still open

With sports being on hold at the moment due to COVID-19, the Bowie Sports Association is still planning on having its season.

Even if the start of the season gets pushed later into the summer, youth baseball and softball games still plan to go on at this moment.

The original deadline for sign-ups on April 10 has been extended until a date for the start of the season can be announced.

The association’s vice president Terry Gunter encourages people in the community to continue to signup.

“We are extending baseball sign-ups until we can see what happens with this virus,” Gunter said. “Our plans are still to have the season this summer, even if we have to start the season later than normal. We have more than 200 sign-ups right now.”

In a post to the association’s Facebook page on April 9, in the case the season gets canceled refunds will be given out to families.

Forms can be picked up at Fashion Floors or found on the organizations Facebook. Forms also can be turned in at Fashion Floors as well Margaret Hutson Realty.