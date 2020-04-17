Billy Wayne “Bill” Fincannon

July 29, 1937 – April 14, 2020

BOWIE – Billy Wayne “Bill” Fincannon, 82 of Bowie, TX passed away April 14, 2020.

A funeral service took place at 10 a.m. on April 17 at the White Family Funeral Home, Bowie.

Burial followed at 2 p.m. at Goree Cemetery in Goree, Knox County.

Family received friends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 16 at the White Family Funeral Home, Bowie.

Bill was born July 29, 1937 in Goree, TX to Carl and Ova (Brooks) Fincannon. He graduated from Abilene High School, and joined the United States Army. After his service he rodeoed for a while before getting into manufacturing and moved to Burkburnett in 1971.

He worked as a shop foreman for Longhorn Trailer and Body, before opening Borderline Welding in 1976. He owned and operated Borderline Welding in Burkburnett, until his retirement. Bill retired to Bowie where he enjoyed raising goats and miniature donkey.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jessie Aline Fincannon, son David Shepherd and daughter Sabrina Bussel.

Bill is survived by his children Mickey Fincannon and wife Robin, Burkburnett, Melissa Hunter and husband Jesse of Highland Village, and Barbara Gale Florence, Bowie; grandchildren Kayla Fincannon, Kortney Fincannon, Kaydee Fincannon, Justin Anderson and Kristen O’Neil; and three great-grandchildren, Kaycee, Karma and Kooper.

Arrangements entrusted to White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

Paid publication

1418 Highway 59 N,

Bowie, TX

(940) 872-9993