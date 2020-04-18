BISD, all campuses now at Level 2 in Marzano HRS

With school closed right after spring break the Bowie Intermediate School did not have a chance to celebrate earning its Level 2 certification in Marzano High Reliability Schools.

That completion also gave the district its own Level 2 certification.

Within Bowie Independent School District all four of its campuses are now at Level 2. The district has been working within this program since the fall of 2017 when the junior high was the first campus to attain the Level 1 status.

Level 2 certification means the campuses have established “Effective Teaching in Every Classroom,” which focuses on the responsibility of both school leaders and teachers in ensuring high-quality instruction.

