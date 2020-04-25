Bowie athletes react to spring sports getting canceled

Riley Harris was senior golf athlete at Bowie who was looking forward to helping his team defend its district title, with the hope to qualify for the state meet.

“Its better safe than sorry,” Harris said. “I think what they did was a good thing. We were trying to make a run at it this year, but that’s okay. It’s better to keep people safe.”

A young Jackrabbit baseball team never got to gel as the seniors say goodbye.

“Baseball was the highlight of my high school years. I am upset it ended so abruptly. I will always remember the fun and friendships that were made,” Zane Bell said.

“I’m sad the senior season was cut short, but I will always remember the amazing memories I made with my teammates and coaches,” Weston Partridge said. “I want to thank Bowie High school for being such an amazing baseball program to play with. Thank you for all the great memories BHS.”

Braden Armstrong and other seniors were hoping a good baseball season would be a good way to end high school after disappointing football and basketball seasons this year.

“I was looking forward to baseball season this year to clean all that up and end it with a bang,” Amrstrong said. “Loved the guys I played with and wouldn’t want to be out there with anyone else. Unfortunately we didn’t get that opportunity. In the end you have to play with the cards you are dealt with.”

The Bowie softball team was looking to build on a solid year with a majority of starters returning. Competing for a district title and a playoff berth was expected.

Chelsey Kethum had for years watched senior players enjoy senior night and be rewarded for their years of service.

“The class of 2020 weren’t so lucky due to Covid-19,” Ketchum said. “I held onto the hope that we would return to school and at least get to play a few games. Then my worst fear came true and our season was ended before it even started. It’s a very frustrating situation, but I learned an important lesson while in quarantine. Don’t take anything for granted, even on those hot days when you’re exhausted and want practice to end.”

Kylie Fleming could not have imagined when she left for spring break it would be the last time she would enter Bowie High School as a student and would never play high school softball again.

“It is hard to understand why the class of 2020 had one of life’s biggest moments taken from us without a warning,” Fleming said. “I take back all the times I said I didn’t want to go on the long bus rides because I would do anything for one more of those with my team. It’s been a fun 14 years of playing the game I love and the last four were extra special thanks to my teammates and coaches.”

Gracie Bentley expressed she is having a hard time accepting all the hard work she and her fellow seniors put in to get into this position of competing for a district title. Not getting a chance to finish is heartbreaking.

“I will love and miss my softball team forever,” Bentley said. “Not only my softball team, but coach as well. Coach Farris has been there for us since day one he’s taught me so much. If I could just go back one more time and play our hearts out I would in a heart beat.”

