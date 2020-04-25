Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on April 27 with the meeting telecast over videolink.
In news business, a contract for Selma Park operation services will be considered along with a request from the owner of Best Western Inn for hotel/motel tax relief.
There also will be an update on COVID-19 measures and an ordinance amending the building code for a cross-connection control program.
Renovations at the former community room and 307 N. Mason and a review of bids for that work will be examined.
Bowie City Council to meet April 27; video link on website
