Bowie ISD Trustees get COVID-19 update; teacher contracts offered

Bowie Independent School District’s Trustees approved all the professional educator contracts it was presented during the March 26 board meeting and will consider a few others who are completing various certifications.

Those later contracts will be presented in April or May.

Superintendent Blake Enlow said he has received two teacher retirement resignations from Kami Bowman, pre-kindergarten teacher and Janice Graham, second grade teacher, both at Bowie Elementary.

There also were no staff members reassigned at this point of the school year.

Several agenda items were connected with COVID-19 and the school closure.

