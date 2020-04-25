Pvt. Jack Stambaugh

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The remains of a Bowie World War II serviceman killed in action have been identified and reported to his family.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency recently announced Marine Corps Pvt. Jack R. Stambaugh, 20, killed during the Battle of Tarawa was officially accounted for on April 9, 2020, some 77 years after his battlefield death.

Jack Rudolph Stambaugh was born June 27, 1923 in Wichita Falls to James and Stella M. Hankins Stambaugh. His mother was born and raised in Bowie. He had two sisters, Opal Stambaugh Whitney and Nellie Stambaugh Carter. The family made their home in Bowie living on Strong Street.

At the age of 18, he enlisted in the Marine Corps two days after the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

The DPAA has attempted to contact Stambaugh’s family, but up to this point has received no information. Those with any family connection are encouraged to contact the agency.

