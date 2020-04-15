Bowie News holding Sports Madness Poll

The Bowie News is asking our readers to pick their favorite professional sports moments of all time during this time of no sports called “Sports Madness.”

There will be four brackets in total with voting done online. The brackets were split up between football, basketball, baseball and miscellaneous sports, with 16 moments chosen for a vote. Each bracket will have several rounds of voting until one moment represents that sport.

The Bowie News chose to focus on professional sports since college sports, especially football and basketball, have enough moments to have brackets of their own rather than splitting the list with the professional leagues.

This was still no small ask having to delve back into each professional league’s history and parse out which games, moments or records stood out as the most impactful not just at the time, but years later.

No list is perfect and I am sure every reader will be able to think of a moment that is missing or will be able to think of a moment on the list that is not worthy. If you do, you can send those thoughts to our sports editor’s email address at sports@bowienewsonline.com. Keep emails civil please.

This list is just for fun and is not to be taken too seriously if your favorite team, athlete or sports moment is either not on the list, or does not advance. Check in to our website every few days to vote in a new bracket.

If you see a moment you do not know about, you can click the link provided on our website to see a clip of the event that will hopefully inform you why that moment is considered such a big deal. The link can be just the beginning though.

With the internet available to you, many of these events have inspired movies, books or documentaries to be made from said events that are easy to find with a quick search online.

To vote click the logo at the top of our webpage.

The first round voting poll will be football. Voting closes on April 17.

Round two of voting will begin on April 18 and end on April 19. The final round of week one voting will start on April 20 and end April 21.