Bowie News readies 2020 senior special section

While actual graduation activities hang in the balance as the state and school districts consider how to move forward, The Bowie News announces it will continue its tradition of the Montague County Graduation Section featuring the seniors of all the county high schools and Bellevue.

The section will be published in the May 27 edition of The Bowie News. Deadline to place your personal ad for a senior is May 15. Forms will be available at: bowienewsonline.com and at the News office at 200 Walnut.



If your business, church or civic group would like to honor your seniors call 872-2247.

The Bowie News looks forward to honoring these seniors as we do each year, recognizing their place in history coming out of this unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic.