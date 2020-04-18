Bowie Trustees set to meet on Monday

Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. on April 20 for its regular meeting.

In information and discussion, Superintendent Blake Enlow will report on the COVID-19 response including a food service update. He will touch on cyber security training and possible state waivers.

Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker will discuss an instructional continuity grant, followed by campus reports from the campus principals. The administrators also will discuss proposed grading guidelines and the COVID-19 response.

In action items the board will discuss an interlocal agreement with the Montague County Special Education Cooperative and act on the county hazard mitigation plan. The consent agenda with minutes, bills and budget amendments will wrap up the agenda.