May 22, 1944 – April 15, 2020

SUNSET – Cecil Earl “Sonny” Replogle Jr., 75, Sunset, TX died April 15, 2020.

His family has chosen cremation and a memorial service will take place at a later date.

Replogle was born May 22, 1944 in Washington, IA to Cecil Earl Sr. and Mary Replogle. He graduated from McNicholas High School in Cincinnati, OH. He studied at University of Cincinnati and University of California, Los Angles. He went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force.

He began a 25 year career with National Chemsearch Corporation. He was an active member of the Sons of American Revolution for three decades.

Replogle is preceded in death by his parents; grandmother, Muriel Replogle; grandfather, George Carl; aunts, Beatrice Huston and Rose Holthaus; cousin, Karen Davis.

He is survived by his life partner Linda Logan, Sunset; cousins Mark and Chris Huston and Phyllis Myers; daughter, Tina Helene Harris; son, Scott Aris, and four grandsons.