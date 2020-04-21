June 11, 1941 – April 20, 2020

BOWIE – Charles Aaron Fuller, 78 of Bowie, TX passed away April 20, 2020.

A memorial service will take place at a later date once restrictions are lifted.

Charles was born June 11, 1941 in Ryan, OK to Aaron “Jack” and Daisy (Cook) Fuller. He graduated in 1959 from Ryan High School. Charles married Sandra Kay Kladzen on Sept. 12, 1964 in Bowie after a short courtship. Throughout his life he worked as a brick mason, as well as a rancher and a tank truck driver. He was an avid outdoors man, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Charles will be remembered as a devoted husband of 52 years, father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Sandra Kay Fuller, and daughters Kim Burk and Leslie Shaw

Charles is survived by his children Christy McCarley and husband Burk, Bellevue and Aaron Fuller and husband Ralph Ortiz, Krum; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

