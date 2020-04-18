City accepts 2018-19 audit; receives BEDC update

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The City of Bowie accepted an unqualified audit for its fiscal year 2018-19 during this week’s meeting, along with hearing a report on economic development activities during the past six months.

Council members met in chambers, while those presenting took part in the video teleconference. Valerie Halverson of Mathis, West, Huffines of Wichita Falls, presented the audit reporting touching on the highlights and answering questions.

The assets of the city exceeded its liabilities at the close of the fiscal year by $29,603,103 (net position). Of this amount, $8,006,655 (unrestricted net position) may be used to meet the city’s obligations.

The city’s total revenues were $17,631,005. The large portion of revenue comes from charges for services at 78 percent. Sales, property and franchise taxes make up six, nine and four percent of total revenues. Grants and contributions and other minor categories make up the remaining three percent.

Read the full story along with the Bowie Economic Development activity report in the weekend Bowie News.