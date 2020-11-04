Commissioners consider applying for more state road grant funding

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on April 13 via a video conference link located on the county website at: co.montague.tx.us.

Commissioners hope to apply for a second round of the County Transportation Infrastructure Fund Grant, which provides road repair funds to repair damage related to energy production. Last year, the State Legislature allocated $250 million for a 2020 round of road funding.

During the first go-round in 2014 Montague County received $2,664,128 of the state’s $224,500,000 fund. The heavy flooding during 2015-16 came during the midst of the road grant projects, which resulted in federal money being available for damage from the floods.

The county is attempting to get another Federal Emergency Management Administration extension to finish up several high dollar large projects.

The court also will receive updates on the mitigation plan and the COVID-19 operations. A new term begins for the county health officer as Dr. Delbert McCaig is expected to be renewed for the new term.

Other topics on the agenda will be: Approve bonds for Billie Otto as deputy county treasurer and Brittany Evans, clerk in justice of the peace one; consider the county attorney’s chapter 59 asset and forfeiture fund; authority for sheriff to apply for a training and forensic software grant from Susteen, Inc.; accept sealed bids for a backhoe and dump trailer in precinct four; permission for precinct four to enter the Randy Nobile property on Nobile Road to clear a fence row and the Scott Reynolds property on Well Service Road to clear a fence road; and precinct one to enter the Sal Rios property on Jim Ned Road to clear a fence road and correct drainage.