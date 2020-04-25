Commissioners court meets on April 27 at 9 a.m.

Montague County Commissioners will meet in a teleconference session at 9 a.m. on April 27.

The 2018-19 annual financial report will be presented by Michael Edgin of Edgin, Fleming and Fleming PC, explaining the outside audit review.

Commissioners will discuss consolidating the voting centers for the upcoming July 14 primary runoff elections. The election was moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court will consider leasing the former experiment station property and review sealed bids for a backhoe and bell dump trailer. The county also will go out for sealed bids on emulsified asphalt and prime oil.

Other topics on the agenda include: Mitigation plan and COVID-19 operational updates; consider changing or cancelling the May 25 meeting due to the Memorial Day holiday; permission for precinct one to enter the Mike Berkley property on New Harp Loop Road to clean debris from under a bridge; accept the District Attorney’s Chapter 59 Forfeiture reports and a budget adjustment for precinct three.