Cosmetology salons, nail salons among those remaining closed

AUSTIN – Under Executive Order GA-18 (https://gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/press/EO-GA-18_expanded_reopening_of_services_COVID-19.pdf) issued by Gov. Greg Abbott on April 27, all cosmetology salons (including nail salons, estheticians, and mini-salons), laser hair removal, barber shops and massage establishments shall continue to remain closed. Executive Order GA-18 overrides all local and county orders.

Whether a salon or shop is a sole proprietorship or not, they are to remain closed until Executive Order GA-18 is amended or rescinded.

