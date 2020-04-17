David Lynn Garner

March 7, 1963 – April 12, 2020

BOWIE – David Lynn Garner, 57 of Bowie TX, went home to be with the Lord on April 12, 2020.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on April 20 at Elmwood Cemetery, Bowie, with Bro. Charles Nichols officiating. All are welcome to attend, but are encouraged to practice social distancing.

David was born March 7, 1963 in Henrietta to James and Gayle (Hooker) Garner. As a young man he was a very active athlete, and played football, baseball and track. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1981.

On June 18, 2011, David married his soul mate Paula Pittman in Alvord. Throughout his life, David worked for the family tank truck business.

He was a huge Dallas Cowboys and Oklahoma Sooners fan. David never met a stranger, he enjoyed collecting junk, working his booth at Second Monday, and visiting with customers.

Anyone who has known David knew he was a “bear” of a man, he never left without showing his love and giving a big bear hug. More than anything, David loved his wife and kids, and he will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and friend.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

David is survived by his wife Paula Garner, Bowie; children Corey Garner, Tulia, TX, Ridge Garner Bowie, Landri Garner, Bowie, and Morgan Mayfield, Wichita Falls; granddaughters Abigail and Caroline Garner, Wichita Falls; brother David Allison and wife Bess, Bowie; special friend Trey White of Eagle Mountain,; numerous nieces and nephews; his two little dogs Oliver and Ozzy; and many friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, Texas.

Paid publication

1418 Highway 59 N,

Bowie, TX

(940) 872-9993