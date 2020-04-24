April 20, 1952 – April 13, 2020

MUENSTER – Monica Dianne (Yosten) Koesler, 67, died April 13, 2020.

Koesler was born on April 20, 1952 to Felix and Betty Yosten. She married Karl Koesler, on Sept. 22, 2001.

A burial service took place on April 16 at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Koesler was a Class of 1970 Sacred Heart graduate. After graduation, she was a beautician in the metroplex for several years. She moved back to Muenster and worked as a waitress before getting a job in the business office at Sacred Heart Church where she worked for 27 years before retiring.

She enjoyed sewing, making doll clothes, stuffed bears and quilts when her children were young, and she loved to garden.

She is survived by brothers, Cy Yosten and Tom Yosten; sisters, Bernadette Chadwick and Linda Yosten; children Misti Morrow, Josh McCoy, Jake McCoy and Kyle Koesler; and seven grandchildren.