Earnest Earl DoByns

January 14, 1955 – March 31, 2020

SUNSET – Earnest Earl DoByns, 65, went to be with our Lord March 31, 2020 in Sunset, TX.

Memorial will be at a later date.

Earnest was born on Jan. 14, 1955 to Addis Cecil and Frankie Mae (Smith) DoByns in Fort Worth.

He was united in marriage to Cindy Ann Campbell in 1996 in Jack County. Earnest was a retired backhoe operator for Hanson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and brother, Robert DoByns.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his daughters, Carrie Dawn Bezio Gutierez and husband Jason, Wichita Falls and Janie Andrews and husband Dwayne, Fort Worth; his sons, Cory Earl DoByns and wife Paige, Sunset, and Jeffrey Chad DoByns and Morgan White, Boyd; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Pittman and Martha McClure; his brother, Clark DoByns; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

