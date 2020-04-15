Easter egg hunts take on a new slant this year

Taike Jang, 16, South Korean Rotary International exchange student never knew about egg hunts, but his host family little brother, Wyatt Yowell, showed him the ropes.

Celebrating the Easter holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic was different and unusual for most families this year. Instead of getting dressed up in their Easter dress for church, many families gathered for watch parties as their church streamed a message while there also was a drive-up service in Bowie. For the Easter egg hunt fun, there were no big community hunts this year due to the restrictions, but families got out and enjoyed the day hunting in their own yards. Thank you to those who submitted photos of their family events. See more photos in the mid-week Bowie News.