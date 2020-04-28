October 7, 1970 – April 25, 2020

SUNSET – Garry B. Wise, 49, Sunset, died on April 25, 2020.

Family has chosen arrangements with direct cremation, arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Wise was born Oct. 7, 1970 in Bakersfield, CA to Lloyd and Rosella (Gardner) Wise. On Aug. 22, 1992 he married Geri Padilla in Alvord. He worked as a boom operator for various businesses. He enjoyed playing with remote controlled cars and throwing knives.

Wise is survived by his wife, Geri Wise, Sunset; children, Joshua Reed and Nathan Reed, both of California; brothers, Raymond Otis Wise, Beebe, AR, Dusty Wise, Huntsville and Jerry Wise, Arnold Park, ID; sister Joyce Marie Anquiano, Salt Lake City, UT; and numerous nieces and nephews.