Health officer says no new confirmed COVID-19 cases, one person under investigation outside of county

Tuesday evening Montague County Health Officer Dr. Delbert McCaig said as of 5 p.m.there were no new confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the county, however, there is one person “under investigation.”

McCaig said he checked in with the state this afternoon and that was the status as he was responding to rumors of more cases in the county. So far there has one been one confirmed case and that person, who lives in the Nocona area, was tested and hospitalized in Wichita County.

McCaig said “under investigation” means medical personnel have reason to believe the person has been exposed and is in the process of being tested. He added this person is not in Montague County although the person has a county address, and it also was not where the person was possibly exposed to the COVID-19 virus.