March 13, 1950 – April 9, 2020

FORESTBURG – James Weldon Roberts, 70, died on April 9, 2020 in Nocona, TX.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Roberts was born on March 13, 1950 to Charles and Vada Wharton Roberts. His life was spent working in the farming and ranching community. He enjoyed working with Forestburg FFA students.

He also was a member of the Forestburg Rodeo Association. He graduated from Forestburg High School and attended the Prairie Point Nazarene Church

He is survived by his aunts, Margaret Brooks of Angiers, N.C, Margaret Harvey of Longview, Nadyne Roberts and Kay Roberts, both of Gainesville, numerous cousins and some very special people in his life, Emily Owens and Kayley Steadham.

Memorial donations may be made to the Forestburg FFA, P.O. 415, Forestburg, TX 76239.