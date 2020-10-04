December 24, 1941 – April 5, 2020

NOCONA – James William Mays ,78, died on April 5, 2020 in Fort Worth, TX.

There was a funeral service at 11 a.m. on April 9 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Don Forrester officiating. Interment will follow in Nocona Cemetery. Due to the “social distancing” restrictions the funeral service attenders will be limited to immediate family. However, the funeral home will be open for people to stop by and sign the register book and you may attend the graveside to pay your last respects.

Mays was born Dec. 24, 1941 in Nocona. He lived and worked in the Arlington area. He was a journeyman in the sign business. His passions included racing horses, fishing and his family. After his retirement, he moved to Nocona Lake with his wife Peggy.

He is survived by his wife Peggy Mays, son, Jody Mays and sister, Jo Patrick.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Dell Stout and father William Thomas Mays. Memorial donations may be made to Lucky Paws Animal Shelter or Henley Baptist Church.