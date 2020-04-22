Looking back: 1951 state title

During the next few weeks the Bowie News will be looking back at sports teams that accomplished big things for their communities.

The first team we are looking back at is Bowie High School’s first state championship team, the 1950-51 boy’s basketball team.

Both the photo and text were taken from the school’s yearbook from that year. If you have any memories of this team or time in Bowie’s history, we would love to hear from you.

Bowie High School’s basketball history added a long-sought page in 1951 with the school’s first state championship quintet. The Jackrabbit’s tournament play was described by the state press as one of the best-balanced in the class A division history.

Bowie’s 54 to 34 win over Brenham in the finals was the 33rd season win in 35 games for the Bowie cagers. Gatesville fell before Bowie in the semi-finals of the meet in the a record-breaking 70 to 40 score.

Coleman’s Bobcats was the first round victim of the Champion Rabbits with a 45 to 38 score. The meet was the 31st sponsored by the University of Texas Interscholastic League. Bowie set three new scoring records and with opponents help set two others.

