Looking back: 1952 state title

The next few weeks the Bowie News will be looking back at sports teams that accomplished big things for their communities.

The second team we are looking at is Bowie High Schools 1951-52 boy’s basketball team that would win the program’s second straight state title.

Both the photo and text were taken from the school’s yearbook from that year. If you have any memories of this team or time in Bowie’s history, we would love to hear from you.

Bowie’s Jackrabbits did the unexpected in basketball in 1952 when they chalked up their second consecutive state championship with wins over Madisonville and Levelland in the State Meet at Austin. The state title made Bowie the fifth team in 32 years to win two straight championships.

The Jackrabbits reached the finals in Austin by winning three games in the regional meet at Denton from Pleasant Grove High School of Dallas, Mt. Pleasant and Van.

The district record was seven win and one loss. The big disappointment of the year was the loss of first place in the Bowie Invitation Tournament to Wichita Falls.

The final score was 46 to 43 and gave the Coyotes the first leg on the big 3-year trophy. Bowie had won the Decatur College Tournament the preceding week with a final win over Birdville in the finals.

