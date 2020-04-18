MISD plans blood drive at Nocona General April 28

School may be out, but Montague Independent School District invites you to take part in a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 28 at the bloodmobile located at Nocona General Hospital, 100 Park Road.

Life doesn’t stop because of a pandemic. Blood is still needed to save lives across the country for a variety of medical issues.

Due to COVID-19 and school being closed the school staff has to do things a little different this time.

The blood drive will be in the bloodmobile located in the NGH parking lot.

Only two people can give blood at once to minimize the number of people in the bloodmobile at any given time.

Donors are highly encouraged to make an appointment. Schedule online or by contacting Trena Henley @ trena.henley@montagueisd.org