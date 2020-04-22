NFL re-watch series: Super Bowl XIII

In week four of re-watching classic NFL games, I look at the Super Bowl’s first rematch as the Dallas Cowboys took on the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1979 in Super Bowl XIII.

While the game three years earlier is considered one of best Super Bowl by a lot of fans, the rematch is even better. Both teams are arguably at their best three years later and time has breed familiarity as well as building the rivalry up more.

Just a warning that this game was not posted on the official NFL YouTube channel. I know I am breaking the rules, but the full game is available at this moment if you search YouTube for it right now.

While the Cowboys were coming off a Super Bowl win after its most dominant season, the Steelers returned to the big game for the first time since winning back-to-back Super Bowls in 1975 and 1976.

While the times were different, it was the same result as Pittsburgh won by less than a touchdown again 35-31, ultimately coming out of the decade as the true team of the decade, solidified even more so the next year when it won its fourth Super Bowl to close out the 1970s.

Still this Dallas team had America’s heart as it had been christened “America’s Team” during the offseason by NFL Films when it was observed how many Cowboy fans there were in opposing team’s stadiums. Some fans still look back and think the decade is the height the franchise has never reached again despite going 2-3 in Super Bowls.

What also came from the 1978 season were rule changes made to try and open up the passing game. The biggest rule changes were limiting the amount of contact defenders could have with receivers after five yards. Also, offensive lineman were allowed to extend their arms and open their hands while pass blocking.

The previous season had seen the league’s scoring reach a low not equaled since 1942. While the scoring did not jump up right away, it did start usher in a more sophisticated passing attacks that would come in the next decade.

Also changed was extending the season from 14 games to 16 as well as allowing more teams into the playoffs and creating the wild card round.

This Dallas team seemed to pick up where last year’s team left off. The Cowboys went 12-4 and was the highest scoring offense in the league while allowing the third fewest on defense.

Along with Roger Staubach at quarterback maturing as a passer, the team had the explosive Tony Dorsett running the ball and Pro Bowl receiver Tony Hill and tight end Billy Joe DuPree to help the team score points.

The defense had plenty of names as well with Pro Bowl defensive linemen Randy White, Harvey Martin, Ed “Too Tall” Jones, linebacker Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson, and defensive backs Cliff Harris and Charlie Waters.

Only the Los Angeles Rams competed with Dallas in the NFL conference, but the Cowboys beat them soundly in the conference championship game 28-0 to reach the Super Bowl.

The Steelers had a bounce back year in a big way and put together arguably the best team in franchise history. After an injury filled 1976 season and a disappointing 1977 season, the 1978 Steelers returned the team to championship contention.

The Steel Curtain defense, even with one of the rule changes named directly after top cornerback Mel Blount, continued to be the standard as it led the league in defense. The unit still had five Pro Bowlers that season while also adding some new blood to some of its older positions.

The big change came on offense in terms of approach. While the team had fielded future Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw along with receivers Lynn Swann and John Stallworth during its first two Super Bowls, Pittsburgh was mostly fueled by running the ball.

The Steelers had rode future HOF running back Franco Harris and the overachieving Rocky Bleier on offense for most of the decade. While that was still true in the amount of attempts, 1978 was the year Bradshaw and his receivers took off.

Bradshaw led the league with 28 touchdown passes, with the two HOF receivers combining to catch 20 of them. He was named the league’s most valuable player.

With an explosive passing attack tacked on to the league’s best defense while still having balance running the ball, the Steelers went 14-2 during the season.

Besides the drama leading up to the game as the real team of the decade would be decided, some famous trash talk was dished out. Dallas’s Henderson, who was getting pretty famous for saying and doing outlandish things, said Bradshaw could not spell the word “Cat” even if you spotted him the C and the A.

Pretty tame, but it was and kind of still is the perceived notion about Bradshaw that he is not intelligent despite calling all of Pittsburgh’s offensive plays.

Unfortunately he would get pay back as he would be named Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 318 yards and four touchdowns, both Super Bowl records.

