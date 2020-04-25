Nocona seniors react to spring sports getting canceled

A young Nocona baseball team was planning to fight for respect and a playoff spot, but will have to do that next year without some key seniors.

“The thing that hurts the most is the fact I can no longer play baseball,” Anthony Veitenheimer said. “Baseball has always been my favorite sport. Baseball was a way for me to have fun with my friends and to relieve me from stress. It has always been there for me and I’m sad that I can no longer say that.”

Senior Colton Evans has played baseball his whole life. Despite that, there still were some things he wanted to accomplish with the game.

“This year might have been cut short, but I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way,” Evans said.

“It’s sad I didn’t get to finish baseball because it was the last go around and I want to have that one last time of playing a sport,” Jason Sparkman said.

Willie Salsman does not feel like it is his place to complain about the end of his baseball season or an unconventional graduation when people are dying.

“It is very unfortunate, but it was needed and I support it if it means that even one life was saved,” Salsman said.

Nocona softball was looking to continue to trend upwards after a solid season last year. The Lady Indians will have to carry on next year without their senior leaders.

“The moment I realized I was never going to play again my heart broke,” Kycelynn Contreras said. “I felt like all my hard work was taken away from me. The only thing the class of 2020 can do now is be thankful for all the good memories we made in the past years.”

