Nocona Sr. Center receives TNMP grant of $10,000

The Carpenter Shop in Nocona is one of six organizations awarded community safety grants to support response to COVID-19 and to assist senior citizens in areas served by Texas-New Mexico Power.

The qualifying 501(c)(3) nonprofits will be granted $10,000 each by the TNMP Fund to help cover costs of addressing the pandemic’s effect in their areas.

The Carpenter’s Shop grant will fund meals and delivery for senior and disabled community members, plus taking temperatures and providing safety tips and information updates on the pandemic.

“During COVID-19, many of our donations are down and we had to cancel fundraisers,” said Donna Culpepper, executive director of the Carpenter’s Shop. “This will definitely help us get through this spring.”

“We were pleased to see organizations have been stepping up and making an impact in response to how the virus is affecting their communities,” TNMP President Neal Walker said. “We look forward to learning about the fruit of their labors as this fight continues.”