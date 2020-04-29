Nocona’s Clay resigns for family reasons

The Nocona Lady Indians volleyball program will have a new head coach whenever they start their season this fall.

Tiffany Clay had a 147-100 record in her time leading the Lady Indians, with four teams qualifying for the playoffs, with the 2018 team reaching the regional quarterfinals.

“I was so blessed to be given the opportunity to come back to my alma mater and coach,” Clay said. “I took pride in carrying on some of the Lady Indian traditions that were instilled in me when I played under Glenna Clay and then Sandy Langford carried on during her time here.”

One of those has been the responsibility of keeping the Buckle Up for Lane Memorial Tournament running.

Still, the thing Clay said she will miss the most are the things that take place off the court.

“I have connected with all these girls these past several years and the seniors for next year were 6th graders just being introduced to the Lady Indian program when I first started here,” Clay said. “There will never be anything to replace the memories and lessons I have learned here.”

