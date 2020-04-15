NTHA serves demand letters to wind farm energy firms

The North Texas Heritage Association, a group of local cattle ranchers and landowners advocating against the construction of wind farms in the area, this week delivered a pair of demand letters to energy company planning wind farms in the Montague and Clay County area.

On Monday demand letters went to EDF Renewables, an American subsidiary of the large French electric utility company, Electricité de France, SA and to APEX Clean Energy Inc., an industrial wind company, which is proposing to build another industrial wind energy facility in the same geographic area.

Bryon Barton, spokesman for the group, said the letters establish farmland leased in the North Texas area for the construction of wind turbines is in one of the critical stopover locations for the most endangered North American bird species, the Whooping Crane.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.