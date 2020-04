COVID-19 UPDATE – Montague County added one more positive COVID-19 case today as County Health Authority Dr. Delbert McCaig said the case was reported to him this afternoon by state officials and involves a person at Ringgold. This makes a total of six cases, plus one more positive for a patient reportedly at Saint Jo, but state officials have told McCaig they have not been able to confirm the person is at the address listed and the phone number does not respond.