Dr. Delbert McCaig, Montague County health officer, reported at 6:15 p.m. Friday (April 10) there has been one positive COVID-19 test involving a person from the Saint Jo area. The doctor added there are two cases still pending verification from the state, but at this time Montague County has three positive cases: One that has cleared in Nocona; one involving a nurse working at a local nursing home and today’s latest positive case in Saint Jo.