Pandemic stress can impact families, individuals

The COVID-19 pandemic is putting unprecedented stress on people. Here is some information from the National Domestic Violence Hotline Report dated March 16-April 8 provided through Wise Hope Crisis Center.

On the social media site, Facebook, much has been said about the possibility of children being subjected to abuse due to being at home during this pandemic and its quarantine. The National Domestic Violence Hotline organization has put out recent numbers to bear out the truth of that thought:

Between March 1 and April 8, of all the calls the NDVH received, 2,697of those calls cited COVID19 as a factor in the current abuse and/or a barrier to accessing safety.

Staggering, isn’t it? Sad, frustrating, and, most possibly, a deep feeling of helplessness to the average person. However, the truth is, one person can help, is able to make a difference.

If you suspect someone is being hurt, reaching out for help is a much better decision than not reaching out.

If the situation seems potentially dangerous, CALL 911.

If the need is for information, support, and possible safe shelter, call 940-531-4003, 24 hours a day.

Those with questions or concerns about these issues can visit the Wise Hope Crisis Center office in Bowie at 1123 State Highway 59N.