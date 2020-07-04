February 17, 1930 – April 4, 2020

ILLINOIS BEND – Pauline (Davenport) Parker, 90, died April 4, 2020 in Illinois Bend, TX. Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, a private family graveside service will take place on April 7 at Illinois Bend Cemetery with the Rev. Paul McQuerry, grandson, officiating.

Parker was born on Feb.17, 1930 in Love County, OK to Opal (Lyons) and Otto Davenport.Pauline spent most of her childhood at Illinois Bend. She married Gene Parker on Oct. 5, 1946.

She was a homemaker, rural mail carrier and member of Saint Jo Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a brother, Clinton Doyle Davenport, who died in infancy.

Parker is survived by son: Ronny, Illinois Bend; daughters: Lana McQuerry, Olney, Dana, Saint Jo; and son: Chris Parker, Picayune, MS; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and six nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Illinois Bend Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Scott Funeral Home of Saint Jo.