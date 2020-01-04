Poll Results: What are people doing without sports

In a Bowie News Facebook poll we asked readers how they are spending their time with no sports to watch on television or to play during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We appreciate those who participated. Here is a sampling of the poll responses.

Some people had jokes to tell.

Dillon Steen: I watched the new neighbors out playing catch with each other today….

Ed Jones: I’m watching the birds fight over the bird feeder. The cardinals are leading the blue jays 4-3.

Some are keeping their kids busy.

Janice Kind-Ketcham: We are teaching our three kids life skills. Laundry, yard work, cooking. No screen time until 3:45 p.m., that’s when school would be out. Plus they have one to two hours of school work or reading Monday through Friday.

Some are enjoying a break from the normally fast paced life.

Shea Rutherford: I watched my kids play baseball/sotfball with a stick and a tennis ball in the yard. We are normally traveling four nights a week for private lessons, practices or tournaments. We didn’t have time just to goof around in the backyard and play for fun. Sports are such an investment with paid team dues, cage memberships, paid instructors/lessons, and all the travel. It’s been nice to watch them go out and play their sport the only way they can safely without breaking a window just for fun.

Some are looking for ways to help.

Suzette Pennington Munson: Making mask for Wise Regional and friends who are nurses. Busy hands keep my mind busy and not worrying about the things I cannot control.