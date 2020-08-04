Powerlifting athletes react to state meet postponement

One of the main casualties of sports being put on hold due to COVID-19 has been the endings of seasons.

While most people point to the boy’s basketball state tournament being paused, the girl’s and boy’s state powerlifting meets set to take place in March also have been postponed.

Bowie had four girls set to compete in Waco the week of spring break on March 20. Three girls, Chelsea Price, Emma and Sierra Skinner, would have been returning for the second time on the state’s biggest stage. Kerstin Kindsfather would have made her first appearance.

All of the girls said they heard the news the event had been postponed the week before, when all sporting events on a global scale were either being canceled or postponed.

“My first reaction to the state meet being postponed was disappointment,” Emma said. “I really wanted this year’s state meet to be a good one for me and my team. I had a lot of goals set and it just sucked not being able to set those goals when I wanted too.”

“I was very disappointed,” Price said. “Our team worked hard, but I understand the importance of keeping everyone safe.”

“Personally, it’s kind of sad,” Kindsfather said. “Last year, I didn’t do so well at the meet and bombed out. Now, this year something like this happens. I was hoping to medal this year.”

For the only senior, Sierra, the news stung in a different way.

“For it being my last year I wanted to go into state and give it my all,” Sierra said. “I wanted my last year to be one to remember. I wanted to lift with my sister one last time at state and now I might not get the chance to.”

The Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association is a different entity than the UIL.

The last bit of news from the organization came on March 16, when President Christian Navarro released a statement that a new venue and date are being looked into while keeping up to date on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions.

Powerlifting is one of the shorter sports seasons, going January to March if you make it to the regional and state meets. During that time all athletes are pushing their bodies to the limit.

Each meet athletes expect their totals to climb as they get more time in the weight room with the express focus on getting stronger, while also keeping their body weight down.

Trying to keep that type of training up at home with no coaches and much more limited work out equipment is pretty much impossible to ask.

“Not being able to have access to the weight room like we usually would has made a difference,” Emma said. “I can feel that I am losing muscle I worked hard for in the beginning of the year, but I am trying my best to use what we have around the house to make sure I keep in shape.”

“It’s definitely really affecting me not being able to go to the gyms so I try to make time to go out and run and to do home workouts, but it just doesn’t feel the same,” Sierra said.

“I have some gym equipment at home and a little brother to play around with, but without a proper weight room it can be difficult,” Price said.

There is hope among the athletes the meet will still happen. With everyone in the same boat in terms of training, it will just be different.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.