Prairie Valley ISD breaks ground on cafetorium project 04/22/2020 SCHOOL NEWS 0 Officials with Prairie Valley Independent School District took part in a social distanced groundbreaking for its new cafetorium addition project this past Thursday. Pictured are: Shane Darnell, construction manager; Lisa Sadler, principal; Cathy Goolsby, Frank Glass, Jimmy Harris all board members; Scott Carpenter, board president; Tim West, superintendent; Brant Carpenter, board member and David Potter architect. (Courtesy photo)
